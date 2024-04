P

Top 10 pharma companies in India by market cap

Rank Company Name Market Cap (Rs. Cr) Headquarter #1 Sun Pharma 3,65,178.78 Mumbai, Maharashtra #2 Cipla 1,13,915.46 Mumbai, Maharashtra #3 Divi’s Labs 1,05,921.96 Hyderabad, Telangana #4 Dr Reddy’s Labs 1,04,611.73 Hyderabad, Telangana #5 Zydus Life 96,497.84 Ahmedabad, Gujarat #6 Mankind Pharma 95,139.75 Delhi #7 Torrent Pharma 91,312.58 Ahmedabad, Gujarat #8 Lupin 74,617.69 Mumbai, Maharashtra #9 Aurobindo Pharma 67,441.53 Hyderabad, Telangana #10 Alkem Lab 58,431.42 Mumbai, Maharashtra

Sun Pharma

Managing Director: Dilip Shanghvi

Net Sales (Cr.): 20,812.14

Cipla

CEO: Umang Vohra

Net Sales (Cr.): 15,790.60

Divi’s Labs

CEO: Dr. Kiran Divi

Net Sales (Cr.): 7,625.30

Dr Reddy’s Labs

CEO: Erez Israeli

Net Sales (Cr.): 16,962.50

Zydus Life

CEO: Punit Patel

Net Sales (Cr.): 8,731.60

Mankind Pharma

CEO: Sheetal Arora

Net Sales (Cr.): 8,127.15

Torrent Pharma

CEO: Chirag Patel

Net Sales (Cr.): 7,695.20

Lupin

CEO: Vinita D Gupta

Net Sales (Cr.): 11,258.83

Aurobindo Pharma

CEO: Dr Sanjay Chaturvedi

Net Sales (Cr.): 12,792.28

Alkem Lab

CEO: Dr. Vikas Gupta

Net Sales (Cr.): 9,054.55

FAQs

Eli Lilly: Market cap $697.39 billion Novo Nordisk: Market cap $568.92 billion Johnson & Johnson: Market cap $352.16 billion Merck: Market cap $332.33 billion AbbVie: Market cap $282.63 billion

Pharmaceutical companies play a pivotal role in safeguarding public health and well-being. Their significance lies in their pursuit of groundbreaking research, innovation, and the development of life-saving medications. In this blog, we have compiled a list of the top pharma companies in India as listed on the NSE (National Stock Exchange of India).Below, we have sorted India's top 10 pharma companies listed on the NSE according to their market caps, from highest to lowest. Note: All market cap data below is sourced from NSE India as of April 24, 2024.Now, let's delve deeper into India's top 10 pharma companies:Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and the sixth-largest generic pharmaceutical manufacturer in the world. It produces and sells pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients to over 100 countries worldwide. Recently, Sun Pharmaceutical acquired 100 percent of Libra Merger Ltd, an Israeli company.Founded in 1935 by Khwaja Abdul Ahmeid, Cipla operates through two segments: Pharmaceuticals and New Ventures. Cipla Limited specialises in developing medications, primarily treating respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, depression, and other medical conditions.Divi's Laboratories Limited specialises in producing active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and custom synthesis of generic APIs and intermediates.Dr Reddy's Laboratories was established by Kallam Anji Reddy, who had prior experience at the mentor institute Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited. The company is involved in the manufacturing and global marketing of a diverse range of pharmaceuticals both in India and internationally. Dr Reddy's Labs recently acquired MenoLabs from Amyris Inc., a women's health and dietary supplements portfolio.Founded in 1952 by Ramanbhai B. Patel and A Modi, Zydus Lifesciences Limited was known as Cadila Healthcare Limited. Today, Zydus Life is predominantly involved in the production of generic drugs.Incorporated in 1995, Mankind Pharma specialises in various therapeutic areas, offering products from antibiotics to gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, dermal, and erectile dysfunction medications. At the end of 2023, Mankind made an additional investment of £1 million in Actimed Therapeutics, showing a dedication to advancing treatments for cancer cachexia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and multiple muscle wasting issues.The Torrent Group owns Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Initially promoted by UN Mehta as Trinity Laboratories Ltd., it was later renamed Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Through strategic acquisitions and diversifications, Torrent Pharma has joined the ranks of the top pharmaceutical companies in India.Lupin Limited is globally recognised as one of the largest generic pharmaceutical companies and India's fifth-largest pharmaceutical company by revenue. Lupin's key focus areas encompass paediatrics, cardiovascular, anti-infectives, diabetology, asthma, and anti-tuberculosis medications.Aurobindo Pharma Limited specialises in producing generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Founded by Penaka Venkata Ramprasad Reddy and Kambam Nithyananda Reddy in 1986, the company has established itself as one of India's top pharmaceutical companies. Notably, a subsidiary of the company recently received the USFDA's (United States Food and Drug Administration) approval for the Posaconazole Injection to prevent severe fungal infections. Alkem Laboratories Limited focuses on manufacturing and selling pharmaceutical generics, formulations, and nutraceuticals. It has a global presence in addition to its strong presence in the Indian market.Going by market cap, here are the top 5 pharmaceutical companies in the world as of April 29, 2024:
Eli Lilly: Market cap $697.39 billion
Novo Nordisk: Market cap $568.92 billion
Johnson & Johnson: Market cap $352.16 billion
Merck: Market cap $332.33 billion
AbbVie: Market cap $282.63 billion

The Indian Pharmaceutical industry is ranked third in pharmaceutical production by volume, having grown at a CAGR of 9.43 percent over the past nine years. According to IBEF, the industry is expected to grow to $65 billion by 2024 and $130 billion by 2030.