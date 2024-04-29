Discover 2024's best international restaurants

Are you on the hunt to experience the exciting dishes and enchanting surroundings of the best restaurants? Food & Wine recently announced their best restaurant picks for the second annual Global Tastemakers Awards. The dining establishments, voted for by an expert panel of judges, that made the list include Michelin-starred restaurants and family-operated eateries. If you love to travel to enjoy food experiences, here are some of the top restaurants on the list to check out on your next culinary adventure.