2023's best fine dining restaurants in the world

TripAdvisor's 2023 Travellers' Choice Awards reveals the world's top fine-dining restaurants.
he world boasts a wide range of extraordinary dining establishments, ranging from avant-garde fine-dining venues to charming family-run eateries serving heartwarming and delicious meals. Recently, TripAdvisor unveiled the eagerly awaited Travellers' Choice Awards, which promises to be a gastronomic guide for those planning their culinary adventures. Here are the top five fine-dining restaurants
in the world according to TripAdvisor's 2023 rankings.
1. Restaurant Bougainville, Amsterdam, Netherlands
From shellfish to duck, Amsterdam's Restaurant Bougainville offers a wide variety of dishes. For an extraordinary culinary journey, guests can experience the seven-course tasting menu, which can also be complemented with their top-quality selection of wines.
2. Ise Sueyoshi, Nishiazabu, Japan
Guests at Ise Sueyoshi in Tokyo are treated to an authentic kaiseki experience. The restaurant procures fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced locally from the city of Ise and its neighbouring region.
3. The Old Stamp House Restaurant, Ambleside, United Kingdom
The Old Stamp House offers a distinct British menu. A variety of dishes are served up, from scallops to ducks. To elevate the dining experience, they offer the choice of wine pairing to complement their cuisine. The restaurant's location in Ambleside adds to its charm.
4. Maison Medard, Boulleret, France
Situated in the scenic region of Centre-Val de Loire, Maison Medard showcases a French-contemporary menu inspired by the culinary heritage of the region. Each dish is prepared with the highest quality ingredients. The restaurant exudes a warm and inviting ambience.
5. Ristorante Villa Crespi, Orta San Giulio, Italy
Culinary artistry is on full display at the Ristorante Villa Crespi, as the menu reflects the chef's personal journey. From the shores of Sorrento to the picturesque setting of Orta San Giulio, the focus of the menu is on innovative Mediterranean creations. Seafood takes centre stage alongside classic Italian flavours.