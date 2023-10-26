Vacation inspiration: Top travel destinations for 2024





Which destinations will be top of the list for travelers in 2024? Lonely Planet has the answer, with its freshly released "Best in Travel" selection of must-visit hotspots for the year ahead.





Lonely Planet's "Best in Travel 2024" top 10 selections:

Countries

Mongolia India Morocco Chile Benin Mexico Uzbekistan Pakistan Croatia Saint Lucia

Regions

Trans Dinarica Cycling Route, Western Balkans Kangaroo Island, South Australia Tuscany, Italy Donegal, Ireland Basque Country, Spain Southern Thailand Swahili Coast, Tanzania Montana, USA Saalfelden Leogang, Austria Northern Scotland

Cities

Nairobi, Kenya Paris, France Montreal, Canada Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina Philadelphia, USA Manaus, Brazil Jakarta, Indonesia Prague, Czech Republic Izmir, Turkey Kansas City, USA

Value destinations

The Midwest, USA Poland Nicaragua Danube Limes, Bulgaria Normandy, France Egypt Ikaria, Greece Algeria Southern Lakes & Central Otago, New Zealand Europe's night trains

More and more destinations around the world are taking steps to counter the effects of overtourism, encouraging travelers to be more aware of the impact their trips can have on both the environment and the local population. With that in mind, thoughts are already turning to vacation plans for 2024. Earlier this month, Condé Nast Traveler shared its recommendations, drawing on reader feedback to draw up its eagerly awaited "Reader's Choice Awards," listing the best cities and destinations of the year. Japan took first place is this ranking, ahead of Italy and Greece, while Victoria in Canada and San Sebastián in Spain were hot tips for upcoming city-breaks.For its part, the renowned Lonely Planet travel guide publisher has now shared its travel inspirations for 2024, resulting in its "Best in Travel" pick for the year ahead. By sounding out authors, bloggers and publishers, the guide's team has drawn up several lists, each featuring 10 entries. In the country category, Mongolia takes first place, ahead of India and Morocco. As for cities, Paris is in the spotlight in view of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, although the French capital comes second to Kenya's capital, Nairobi.Looking across the board at Lonely Planet's full selection of trendiest destinations -- country, city, region, sustainable destination, value destination -- the Balkans stands out as a recurring theme. The guide tips the Balkan peninsula as a solid idea for a getaway, listing Croatia as one of the trendiest countries in 2024. The regions category, meanwhile, spotlights the Trans Dinarica Cycling Route, which crosses Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia. Lonely Planet also recommends visiting the Bosnian city of Mostar, or opting for the Danube Limes in Bulgaria for an inexpensive change of scenery.Finally, for those in search of off-the-beaten-track escapism, Lonely Planet recommends a hike in Wales, or a trip to the Japanese island of Hokkaido, unless you're tempted by Tanzania's Swahili Coast. Finally, destinations such as Spain, Morocco, Southern Thailand and Egypt, which have long been considered must-sees, remain timeless options.