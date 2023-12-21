From Vietnam to Switzerland, top travel destinations searched by Indians in 2023

The count of Indian globetrotters is shooting up. Amidst the vast range of places abroad that have caught their fancy, Google Trends gives us a peek at the top travel destinations Indians were curious about in 2023. Which are these spots that sparked the wanderlust of Indian travellers this year?
Top travel destinations searched by Indians
Without further ado, let’s look at the most searched travel destinations by Indians in 2023, with data from Google Trends.
Vietnam
Vietnam; Image: ShutterstockVietnam tops the list of the most searched travel destinations by Indians in 2023. With its lush landscapes, bustling cities, and rich history, this Southeast Asian gem has everything a traveller could ask for. Whether you prefer the excitement of Hanoi's busy streets or the peaceful serenity of Ha Long Bay, Vietnam has something to offer for every type of traveller. The unique blend of tradition and modernity has made it a top travel destination among those seeking to experience the best of both worlds.
Goa
Goa; Image: ShutterstockNestled along the sun-kissed shores of the Arabian Sea, Goa remains an eternal favourite among Indian travellers. Adorned by Portuguese-influenced architecture, it offers a vibrant nightlife and pristine beaches. From Anjuna's bustling markets to Old Goa's historic charm, the smallest state in India continues to be one of the best places for Indian travellers.
Bali
Bali; Image: ShutterstockBali entices Indian travellers with its exotic landscapes and rich culture. As one of the most searched destinations in 2023, Bali's allure lies in its pristine beaches, lush rice terraces, and vibrant spiritual culture. Bali also ranks among the top ten budget-friendly places for Indians to travel. It offers affordable accommodations, pocket-friendly local eateries, and cost-effective transportation options. From the sacred temples of Ubud to the lively beach scenes of Kuta, Bali stands as a testament to nature's beauty and human artistry.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka; Image: ShutterstockWith its diverse landscapes and ancient history, Sri Lanka continues captivating Indian travellers' imaginations in 2023. The island nation's allure extends from the ancient wonders of Sigiriya to the golden beaches of Bentota. As one of the most searched destinations, Sri Lanka offers a kaleidoscope of experiences, enticing those seeking cultural exploration, wildlife encounters, and pristine coastal retreats. Adding to Sri Lanka's appeal as a tourist hotspot is that it offers visa-free travel to Indian travellers for over 30 days.
Thailand
Thailand; Image: ShutterstockWhile Bangkok's vibrant energy remains a significant draw, Thailand's other treasures, from the cultural heritage of Chiang Mai to the idyllic islands of Phuket and Koh Samui, are gaining popularity. The Land of Smiles remains a top destination for Indian travellers, promising a harmonious blend of bustling city life, cultural immersion, and tropical paradises.
Kashmir
Kashmir; Image: ShutterstockAmidst the scenic splendour of the Himalayas, Kashmir stands tall as India's crown jewel. Known for its pristine valleys, serene lakes, and snow-capped peaks, Kashmir is one of the best places to travel, especially for those seeking respite and natural beauty. As one of the most searched destinations for Indians in 2023, Kashmir's timeless charm persists, offering an escape for those yearning for a tranquil retreat.
Coorg
Coorg; Image: ShutterstockNestled in the hills of Karnataka, Coorg is one of the top travel destinations searched by Indians in 2023. Known for its lush coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and cascading waterfalls, Coorg offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. As nature's haven, it beckons those seeking solace in its scenic landscapes, making it a charming retreat and a favourite among travellers.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Andaman and Nicobar Islands; Image: ShutterstockWith their pristine beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and lush rainforests, Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer an idyllic escape. As one of the most searched destinations, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands provide a haven for nature lovers and those in pursuit of a tropical paradise within the borders of India.
Italy
Italy; Image: ShutterstockFrom Rome's historic charm to Venice's romantic canals, Italy is a testament to art, history, and culinary excellence. The country's diverse landscapes, including the breathtaking Amalfi Coast and the rolling hills of Tuscany, make it a top-searched destination for those seeking a harmonious blend of history, culture, and natural beauty.
Switzerland
Switzerland; Image: ShutterstockBeyond its iconic snow-capped peaks, Switzerland's picturesque villages and pristine lakes continue to captivate the hearts of those seeking a fairytale escape. The country's blend of outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, and scenic wonders positions it as one of the best places to travel for Indians.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Is Bali cheaper than India?Generally, Bali is often considered a budget-friendly place for travel among Indian tourists. Bali offers a range of accommodation options, local eateries, and transportation choices that cement its position as a budget-friendly place. It's essential to consider your travel plans, preferences, and the specific regions you are comparing to determine the cost difference accurately.2. Which are some visa-free countries for Indians?Indonesia, Thailand, the Maldives, and Malaysia are some of the visa-free countries you can travel to.