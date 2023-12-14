From Jawan to Bigg Boss 17, most searched movies and shows in India in 2023 according to Google Trends

As we near 2024, let’s reflect on the past year's most searched movies and shows in India for a glimpse into the entertainment trends of 2023. The year saw diverse content resonating with viewers, from blockbuster action to captivating dramas and nostalgic reboots. Here’s a quick review:
Top ten most searched movies in India in 2023
Out of the most searched movies and shows in India, let’s first take a look at 2023’s top ten most searched movies as per Google Trends:
Rank & Movie Name
Month and Year of Release
#1 Jawan
September 2023
#2 Gadar 2
August 2023
#3 Adipurush
June 2023
#5 Pathaan
January 2023
#6 The Kerala Story
May 2023
#7 Jailer
August 2023
#8 Leo
October 2023
#9 Tiger 3
November 2023
#10 Varisu
January 2023
A deeper insight into the Top 5 most searched movies in India in 2023
Now, let’s look at what made it possible for these movies to dominate Indian search results on Google:
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan took audiences by storm with its thrilling action sequences, intriguing plot, and social commentary. Khan's captivating dual role as Azad, a prison warden with a mysterious past and his father added depth and complexity to the narrative.Azad's relentless pursuit of justice leads him to hijack a Mumbai Metro train with six women, each with unique skills and motivations. This unlikely team embarks on a daring mission, challenging the status quo and exposing societal injustices.
Gadar 2
Gadar 2 reignited the passion that captivated millions with its predecessor 22 years ago. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel return as Tara Singh and Sakeena, their love story continuing against the backdrop of India-Pakistan tensions.Tara Singh disappears in Pakistan after the events of the first film. His son, Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma), embarks on a daring mission across the border to rescue his father.
Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer explores the life of the enigmatic scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project and developed the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy delivers a nuanced portrayal of the brilliant yet conflicted scientist grappling with the devastating consequences of his creation.Beyond a historical biopic, "Oppenheimer" presents a thought-provoking exploration of human ambition, the power of science, and the responsibility inherent in wielding immense destructive force.
Adipurush
Om Raut's Adipurush promised a visually stunning and emotionally charged reimagining of the Ramayana, one of India's greatest epics. Prabhas embodies the noble Rama, leading the charge against the evil Lankesh, played by Saif Ali Khan.The reimagining of the legend of Rama for a new generation ended up crashing at the box office, but that didn’t stop Adipurush from ranking among India's most-searched movies and shows in 2023.
Pathaan
Another Shah Rukh Khan film to rank among the most searched movies and shows, Pathaan had a star-studded cast and memorable action sequences. Shah Rukh Khan essays Pathaan, a retired RAW agent pulled back into the fray to thwart a deadly terrorist attack on India. Deepika Padukone joined the cast as Rubina, a captivating ISI agent with a complex past intertwined with Pathaan's. John Abraham embodies the ruthless antagonist, Jim. Beyond the exhilarating action, Pathaan delves into themes of patriotism, duty, and sacrifices for one's nation. Now, which were the most searched shows of 2023?
Top ten most searched shows in India in 2023
Out of the most searched movies and shows, here are India’s top ten most searched shows, courtesy of Google Trends again.
Rank and Show Name
Month and Year of Release
#1 Farzi
February 2023
#2 Wednesday
November 2022
#3 Asur
March 2020
#4 Rana Naidu
March 2023
#5 The Last of Us
January 2023
#6 Scam 2023
September 2023
#7 Bigg Boss 17
October 2023
#8 Guns and Gulaabs
August 2023
#9 Sex/Life
June 2021
#10 Taaza Khabar
January 2023
A deeper insight into the most searched shows in India in 2023
Let’s look at how this lot captivated the audiences’ hearts and dominated the Google searches in India:
Farzi
Amazon Prime Video's Farzi dives into high-stakes con artistry and counterfeiting, weaving a thrilling web of deceit and betrayal. Shahid Kapoor delivers a captivating performance as Sunny, an artist who turns to forgery to support his family and aspirations.Joining him is Vijay Sethupathi as Michael, a relentless cop who dedicates his life to catching the elusive Farzi, unaware the artist is closer than he thinks. The film also boasts a talented supporting cast, including Raashii Khanna and Kay Kay Menon.
Wednesday
Reimagining the Addams Family comics from American cartoonist Charles Addams, Netflix’s hit series has Jenna Ortega taking on the iconic role of Wednesday Addams, the enigmatic and morbid elder child. It explores Wednesday's life as she navigates the challenges of adolescence at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for outcasts. Director Tim Burton creates a visually stunning and immersive world for Wednesday and her fellow outcasts.
Asur
Voot Select's Asur is a psychological thriller that delves into the darkest depths of human nature. Arshad Warsi delivers a chilling performance as Nikhil Nair, a forensic expert haunted by his past, who must confront a serial killer inspired by the ancient Indian myth of Asuras, powerful beings symbolising evil.Joining him is Barun Sobti as Dhananjay Rajpoot, a brilliant but troubled psychologist who holds the key to understanding the killer's motives. The series tackles complex themes of good versus evil, the nature of obsession, and the darkness that lurks within us all.
Rana Naidu
Netflix's Rana Naidu is a gripping crime drama series that revolves around two brothers, Rana (Rana Daggubati) and Naga (Venkatesh Daggubati), caught in the world of Mumbai's criminal underbelly.Rana, a "fixer" for celebrities and the city's elite, navigates a world of secrets and dangers to keep his clients' problems at bay. Naga, on the other hand, is struggling to reintegrate into society after serving 15 years for a crime he didn't commit. Rana Naidu is an exploration of the bonds of brotherhood, family loyalty, and the consequences of choices made in the past.
The Last of Us
HBO's The Last of Us plunges viewers into the heart of a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where a deadly fungus has transformed humanity. We follow Joel Miller, portrayed by Pedro Pascal, entrusted with escorting 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a treacherous landscape.Their journey exposes them to relentless threats, both from the infected and desperate survivors. As Joel and Ellie confront these dangers, their bond strengthens, and they discover the power of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.