Top 10 most expensive movies made in India

1 2.0 5,70,00,00,000 S Shankar 2 RRR 5,50,00,00,000 SS Rajamouli 3 Adipurush 5,00,00,00,000 Om Raut 4 Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 5,00,00,00,000 Mani Ratnam 5 The Good Maharaja 4,00,00,00,000 Vikash Verma 6 Saaho 4,31,00,00,000 Sujeeth 7 Radhe Shyam 3,25,00,00,000 Radha Krishna Kumar 8 Thugs of Hindostan 3,10,00,00,000 Aditya Chopra 9 Brahmastra 3,00,00,00,000 Ayan Mukerji 10 Samrat Prithviraj 3,00,00,00,000 Chandraprakash Dwivedi

ndia boasts a vibrant film industry that churns out a staggering number of movies each year, encompassing Bollywood and regional cinema. The most expensive movies in India come from all spaces. Bollywood, based primarily in Mumbai, is renowned worldwide for its extravagant productions and catchy musical numbers, often capturing the hearts of audiences across the globe. However, India's cinematic landscape extends far beyond Bollywood, with regional industries such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and others contributing immensely to the diversity and richness of Indian cinema. Over the years, the art of filmmaking has evolved into a highly commercialised venture, with budgets skyrocketing and box office returns becoming paramount.Here is a list of the top 10 most expensive films in India, according to IMDb It's time for a closer look at the most expensive movies in India, which showcase the country's cinematic extravagance and allure.Directed by S Shankar,is a monumental achievement in Indian cinema, boasting groundbreaking visual effects and a gripping storyline. Featuring the iconic Rajinikanth alongside Akshay Kumar, the film explores themes of environmentalism and technological advancement. With its massive budget,set a new standard for Indian sci-fi action films, captivating audiences with its spectacular visuals and imaginative narrative.Helmed by the visionary director SS Rajamouli (renowned for the Baahubali franchise),is an epic period drama that transports viewers to the pre-independence era. Starring Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr., in leading roles, the film narrates a tale of valour and patriotism.also achieved significant recognition at the 2023 Oscars, with its songwinning the title of 'Best Original Song'.Directed by Om Raut,is a retelling of the mythological epic featuring Prabhas in the role of Lord Rama. With its lavish sets and cutting-edge visual effects,represents a monumental endeavour in Indian filmmaking, aiming to bring ancient tales to life on the big screen. However, the film tanked at the box office and was criticised for its quality of writing.is a cinematic adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's classic novel. Set against the backdrop of the Chola dynasty, the film follows the journey of Arulmozhivarman, a young prince striving to reclaim his rightful throne and uphold justice in the kingdom. The cast, led by Vikram as Aditya Karikalan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, delivers compelling performances.Thedelves into the life of Maharaja Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji of Nawanagar during World War II. As the ruler of a small princely state in India, Maharaja Jam Sahib takes extraordinary measures to protect Polish refugees fleeing the Nazi regime, showcasing his humanitarian efforts amidst global turmoil.revolves around a mysterious character, played by Prabhas, who finds himself entangled in a web of deceit and betrayal after a heist gone wrong. As the story unfolds, he embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind the robbery and the people involved. Along the way, he encounters various challenges, including dangerous adversaries and unexpected allies, as he navigates through a world filled with intrigue and danger. The film is a rollercoaster of action-packed sequences, thrilling twists, and turns that keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end.Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar,is a romantic drama set against the picturesque backdrop of Europe. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film weaves a tale of love, destiny, and serendipity. With its stunning visuals and heartfelt storytelling,aims to enchant audiences with its romantic charm and cinematic splendour.Despite mixed critical reception,remains one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and featuring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, the film is set against the backdrop of British colonial India. With its lavish sets, larger-than-life action sequences, and star-studded cast,represents a bold attempt to redefine the historical epic genre in Indian filmmaking.is a film that combines elements of mythology, fantasy, and adventure to create an engaging cinematic experience. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie follows the journey of Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, as he discovers his extraordinary powers and sets out to uncover the secrets of an ancient weapon known as the Brahmastra. Alongside him, Alia Bhatt, as Isha, participates in Shiva's quest. The film features stunning visual effects and a talented ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan.is a cinematic exploration of the legendary ruler Prithviraj Chauhan, known for his courage and leadership during mediaeval India. The film delves into the life and times of Prithviraj, portraying his rise to power, military conquests, and his complex relationship with his adversaries.