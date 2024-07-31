Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Top 10 highest-paid actors in the world

Let's take a look at the highest-paid actors in the world. Let's look at their career highlights and learn fun facts about them

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 31, 2024 02:45:01 PM IST
Updated: Jul 31, 2024 02:46:43 PM IST


When it comes to the highest-paid actors in the world, Hollywood actors dominate the list. After all, Hollywood's film companies produce the majority of the world's most popular and commercially successful pictures. In this article, we will discuss the top paid actors worldwide.

Top 10 highest-paid actors in the world

Here are the top paid actors in the world with their total earnings, according to Forbes

Actor Total Earnings (in million $) Best Filmography
Adam Sandler 73 Punch-Drunk Love, Uncut Gems, Happy Gilmore
Margot Robbie 59 Barbie, Birds of Prey; I, Tonya
Tom Cruise 45 Top Gun, Mission Impossible, Edge of Tomorrow
Ryan Gosling 43 La La Land, Drive, The Nice Guys
Matt Damon 43 Good Will Hunting, Ford v Ferrari, The Martian
Jennifer Aniston 42 Friends, Dumplin, The Morning Show
Leonardo Di Caprio 41 Catch Me If You Can, The Departed, Killers of the Flower Moon
Jason Statham 41 The Bank Job, Spy; Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Ben Affleck 38 The Town, Argo, Gone Girl
Denzel Washington 24 Mississippi Masala, Fences, Glory

Also Read: Top 10 highest paid actors in India 2024

This list of the highest-paid actors in the world highlights one issue—gender pay discrimination. Only two women actors feature in the list, though this is an improvement from earlier days when there was not even one actress in the list. Small progress is better than no progress. On that note, let’s look at the lives and career highlights of the world’s biggest stars.

Adam Sandler; Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicAdam Sandler; Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is a renowned American actor and comedian known for his comedic, goofy roles. Currently the highest-paid movie actor in the world, Sandler started out as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. His films feature immature yet lovable protagonists. While his work is divisive, with critics and fans having strong opinions, there's no denying his impact on comedy.

Margot Robbie; Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicMargot Robbie; Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is an Australian actress and producer who rapidly ascended to Hollywood stardom. Known for her versatility, she has captivated audiences with roles ranging from glamorous (Barbie) to gritty (I, Tonya). Her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, has produced critically acclaimed films.

Also Read: Indian Oscar winners: List of Indians who won Academy Awards

Tom Cruise; Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImageTom Cruise; Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is a Hollywood icon renowned for his high-octane action films and his dedication to performing his own stunts. From the aerial acrobatics of Top Gun to the impossible missions of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise shows dedication to his craft like no other, making him a global superstar.

Ryan Gosling; Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesRyan Gosling; Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is a versatile Canadian actor known for his ability to seamlessly transition between independent dramas and mainstream blockbusters. From his early days on The Mickey Mouse Club to critically acclaimed performances in films like Half Nelson and La La Land, Gosling has solidified his status as a Hollywood A-lister. He also has an Academy Award nomination to his name.

Matt Damon; Photo by Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty ImagesMatt Damon; Photo by Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty Images

Matt Damon

Matt Damon is a versatile American actor and screenwriter known for his ability to transition between dramatic and comedic roles. His career took off with the Oscar-winning screenplay for Good Will Hunting, which he co-wrote with Ben Affleck. Since then, he has starred in many blockbusters, including the Bourne series, the Ocean's Eleven trilogy, Saving Private Ryan, and, more recently, Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Jennifer Aniston; Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicJennifer Aniston; Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Aniston

You’d probably know Jennifer Aniston from her character as Rachel Green on Friends. Her portrayal of Rachel earned her many awards, including an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award. Since then, she has successfully transitioned to the big screen, starring in a variety of comedic and dramatic roles. Aniston's influence extends beyond acting; she is a cultural icon known for her timeless beauty. The ‘Rachel haircut’ is considered one of the most popular hairstyles, and millions of women do it to this day.

Leonardo Di Caprio; Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImageLeonardo Di Caprio; Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Leonardo Di Caprio

Known for his portrayals of complex characters, DiCaprio has built a career defined by critically acclaimed performances. From his early breakthrough in Titanic to his Oscar-winning role in The Revenant, DiCaprio has consistently challenged himself with diverse roles. Beyond his acting career, he is a passionate advocate for environmental conservation and even used his Oscar-winning moment to raise awareness about climate change.

Jason Statham;Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty ImagesJason Statham;Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Jason Statham

Jason Statham is an English actor renowned for his tough, no-nonsense roles in action thrillers. With a background as a competitive diver and model, Statham brings a raw authenticity to his characters. His career skyrocketed after his breakout role in Guy Ritchie's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Since then, he has become a leading action star known for films like The Transporter, The Expendables, and the Fast & Furious franchise.

Ben Affleck; Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesBen Affleck; Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is an American actor, filmmaker, and screenwriter. Affleck has showcased his acting range in dramatic and comedic roles, starring in films like Argo, The Town, and Gone Girl. His talent also extends behind the camera, with successful directorial ventures such as Argo and The Town.

Denzel Washington; Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty ImagesDenzel Washington; Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is a revered American actor, director, and producer. Renowned for his powerful and commanding screen presence, he has delivered iconic performances across a diverse range of roles. From his Oscar-winning turns in Glory and Training Day to his critically acclaimed work in films like Malcolm X and Fences, Washington has solidified his status as one of the greatest actors of his generation. His influence extends beyond acting, as he has also directed critically acclaimed films.

