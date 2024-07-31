Top 10 highest-paid actors in the world

Let's take a look at the highest-paid actors in the world. Let's look at their career highlights and learn fun facts about them
|Actor
|Total Earnings (in million $)
|Best Filmography
|Adam Sandler
|73
|Punch-Drunk Love, Uncut Gems, Happy Gilmore
|Margot Robbie
|59
|Barbie, Birds of Prey; I, Tonya
|Tom Cruise
|45
|Top Gun, Mission Impossible, Edge of Tomorrow
|Ryan Gosling
|43
|La La Land, Drive, The Nice Guys
|Matt Damon
|43
|Good Will Hunting, Ford v Ferrari, The Martian
|Jennifer Aniston
|42
|Friends, Dumplin, The Morning Show
|Leonardo Di Caprio
|41
|Catch Me If You Can, The Departed, Killers of the Flower Moon
|Jason Statham
|41
|The Bank Job, Spy; Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
|Ben Affleck
|38
|The Town, Argo, Gone Girl
|Denzel Washington
|24
|Mississippi Masala, Fences, Glory