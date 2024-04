Indian Oscar winners: List of Indians who won Academy Awards

T

List of Indian Oscar winners

Oscar winners

Category Year they won #1 Bhanu Athaiya Best Costume Design 1983 #2 Satyajit Ray Honourary Award 1992 #3 Resul Pookutty Best Sound Mixing 2009 #4 Gulzar Best Original Song 2009 #5 AR Rahman Best Original Score and Best Original Song 2009 #6 Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga Best Documentary Short 2023 #7 MM Keeravani and Chandrabose Best Original Song 2023

Oscar winners

Category Year they won #1 Rahul Thakkar Academy Award for Technical Achievement 2016 #2 Cottalango Leon Academy Award for Technical Achievement 2016 #3 Vikas Sathaye Academy Award for Technical Achievement 2018

Bhanu Athaiya

Best Costume Design for Film: Gandhi

Origin: Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Satyajit Ray

Honorary Academy Award

Origin: Kolkata, West Bengal

Resul Pookutty

Best Sound Mixing for Film: Slumdog Millionaire

Origin: Vilakkupara, Kollam, Kerala

Gulzar

Best Original Song for Film: Slumdog Millionaire

Origin: Dina, part of British India, now in Pakistan

AR Rahman

Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Film: Slumdog Millionaire

Origin: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Best Documentary Short for Film: The Elephant Whisperers

Origin: Pune, Maharashtra (Gonsalves) and New Delhi, Delhi (Monga)

MM Keeravani and Chandrabose

Best Original Song for Film: RRR

Origin: Kovvur (MM Keeravani) and Challagariga (Chandrabose), Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Chandrakant Thakkar

Academy Award for scientific and technical achievement

Origin: The UK

Cottalango Leon

Academy Award for scientific and technical achievement

Origin: Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

Vikas Vinay Sathaye

Academy Award for scientific and technical achievement

Origin: Pune, Maharashtra

FAQs

he Oscars, the pinnacle of recognition in the film world, have served as a testament to cinematic excellence for decades, and Indian Oscar winners are regarded highly in our country indeed. While Hollywood often dominates the spotlight, the global reach of the Academy Awards extends far beyond the borders of Los Angeles.India, a country with a rich cinematic heritage spanning over a century, has seen its fair share of Oscar winners. From visionary directors to trailblazing musicians, many Oscar winners from India have made their mark on the international stage. Join us as we delve into the inspiring journeys of these extraordinary individuals who continue to inspire cinema and art.Oscar winners from India have made significant contributions to the global film industry and left an enduring legacy that transcends borders and resonates with audiences worldwide. The table below shows the Indian Oscar winners and the categories and years for their victory.There are some lesser-known names as well, as follows:Time for a more detailed look at the Oscar winners in India:Bhanu Athaiya's career spanned over five decades, during which she collaborated with some of the most celebrated filmmakers in Indian cinema. Her meticulous craftsmanship and keen eye for detail brought characters to life through costume, earning her numerous accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Costume Design. Beyond her Oscar win for, Athaiya's legacy includes iconic costumes in classics such asand, establishing her as a trailblazer in Indian costume design.Satyajit Ray's impact on world cinema extends far beyond his Oscar recognition. As a director, screenwriter, and composer, Ray's artistic vision challenged conventions and inspired generations of filmmakers. His acclaimedTrilogy remains a cornerstone of Indian cinema, while his literary works and illustrations showcase his boundless creativity. Ray's Honourary Oscar in 1992 celebrated a lifetime of cinematic excellence, cementing his status as one of the greatest filmmakers ever.Resul Pookutty's journey from humble beginnings to Oscar glory is a testament to his dedication and talent. Hailing from a small village in Kerala, Pookutty's passion for sound engineering led him to break barriers and redefine the craft. His collaboration with director Danny Boyle onnot only earned him international acclaim but also paved the way for Indian technicians to excel on the global stage. Pookutty's continued commitment to pushing boundaries in sound design has established him as a pioneering figure in Indian cinema.Gulzar's lyrical brilliance and storytelling prowess have made him a revered figure in Indian cinema. From his early days as a poet and lyricist to his prolific career as a filmmaker, Gulzar's contributions have left an indelible mark on Indian culture. His collaborations with music maestro RD Burman produced timeless classics, while his directorial ventures explored complex human emotions with sensitivity and depth. Gulzar's Oscar win forwas a crowning achievement in a career defined by creativity, innovation, and a deep understanding of the human condition.AR Rahman's meteoric rise from a young composer in Chennai to an Oscar-winning sensation is the stuff of legends. His groundbreaking fusion of Indian classical music with contemporary sounds revolutionised film music in India and earned him international acclaim. Rahman's Oscar wins forpropelled him to global stardom, but his contributions to Indian cinema go far beyond awards. As a composer, singer, and producer, Rahman's influence continues to shape the sound of Indian cinema, inspiring millions worldwide.In 2022, Kartiki Gonsalves, an Indian-American filmmaker specialising in short documentaries, made her directorial debut with. Guneet Monga, an Indian film producer and co-founder of Sikhya Entertainment, received the Academy Award along with Gonsalves. Monga began her journey as a producer with the filmin 2007.explores the extraordinary relationship between a couple and Raghu, a baby elephant they care for after he is orphaned. Premiering at the DOC NYC Film Festival on November 9, 2022, the movie, produced by Sikhya Entertainment, gained worldwide exposure when it became available on Netflix on December 8, 2022. It garnered additional praise by clinching the prestigious Best Documentary Short Film title at the 2023 Oscars.The catchy trackfrom SS Rajamouli's blockbustersecured the Best Original Song accolade at the 2023 Golden Globes. The triumph extended further when, on March 12, just before the 2023 Academy Awards, the song also captured an Oscar in the same category. Composers MM Keeravani and Chandrabose marked the victory with a live performance onstage.Born in the UK and raised in India, Thakkar is a software inventor. He was a part of the animation software development team for, which is just one of his many notable works. He shared his Academy Award with Richard Chuang.He was awarded for his ‘groundbreaking design’ in the DreamWorks Animation Media Review System, a scalable film review platform that makes animation easier for the studio.Cottalango Leon is an Indian-American computer graphics technician born in Tamil Nadu. In 2016, he shared his Academy Award with Sam Richards and J Robert Ray.He was awarded for developing Sony Pictures Imageworks itView technology, a digital 3D film review software.The Pune-born Vikas Vinay Sathaye received this honour for creating the Shotover K1 Camera System, a camera mount used for aerial filming. The technology allows the camera mount to be attached to a helicopter’s base, carrying the camera and lens; the system's goal is to prevent any vibrations from reaching the camera.Oscar winners from India have made significant contributions to cinema, both in India and globally. Directors like Satyajit Ray have redefined storytelling with their masterpieces, while musicians like AR Rahman have revolutionised film music with innovative compositions. Costume designers like Bhanu Athaiya have brought characters to life through their meticulous craftsmanship, and technicians like Resul Pookutty have pushed the boundaries of sound engineering. These individuals have earned international acclaim and inspired generations of filmmakers and artists in India and beyond.