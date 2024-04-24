'Mrs Jhunjhunwala' to 'Rekha Jhunjhunwala': How the new custodian of wealth is finding her feet 

October 2021, New Delhi. The interviewer posed a frequently-asked-yet-fascinating question about the billionaire’s ever-soaring wealth, his Midas touch in the stock market and his fabled rise to fame. “The value of your portfolio is now estimated at ₹40,000 crore…,” the journalist quipped during an interview at a media conclave in October 2021. The Big Bull replied in his trademark style by quoting one of the famous one-liners of oil baron John Paul Getty. “If you can count it, you don’t have it,” said Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. “Who wants to count?” continued the ace stock market investor, trader, and film producer. “I just have one partner and one client: Rekha Jhunjhunwala,” he underlined, adding that his wife is not interested in the wealth. “She is not bothered if she is a billionaire or worth $200 million or $400 million,” he said.