PI Industries: Focusing on small details to win big

When Mayank Singhal sits down to talk about the history of PI Industries, he speaks with infectious enthusiasm. From a small edible oil business founded 77 years ago by his grandfather PP Singhal, the business has created the most value for its founding family and shareholders.
Listening to Singhal, 51, as he recounts the twists and turns of its long journey, the inflection points, the breakthroughs and the quest to push the accelerator on growth makes it clear why PI, in all likelihood, has a long runway ahead. As an entrepreneur, Singhal is constantly looking for new growth opportunities. The business now has a market cap of ₹58,000 crore, but investors think it is still good for 18 to 20 percent growth every year, and are pricing that in.