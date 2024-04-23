Home or overseas education: Which is better?

The debate of home versus overseas education is common in a student’s journey from higher education to the corporate world. The question mostly arises after a student has completed class 12th or graduation.
India has the largest higher education system in the world, in terms of the number of institutions. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22, India had 1,168 universities, 45,473 colleges, 12,002 standalone institutions, 15.98 lakh (~1.6 million) faculty members and 4.33 crore (or 43.3 million) students enrolled in our higher education system. Despite such a large student base, our Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education is just 28.4 percent. Further, none of our higher education institutions are in the global ranking of Top 100 Institutions, a list dominated by universities from the US, UK, Canada and Australia.
