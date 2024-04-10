Is study abroad turning burden from boon?

After close to a year of hunting, Kartik Talreja finally managed to get a contract-based job—at a friend’s relative’s company this February. “I tried the usual job application process, but either there weren’t enough jobs or I didn’t have enough experience,” says Talreja. Did he not feel like giving up and going back to India? “It was tough,” he admits, “but I needed to find a job to build my career.” But now the 23-year-old has stopped looking for full-time jobs, given how draining the application process is. Talreja is one of the many students who has gone through the immense struggle of finding a job in the US. But the desire to pursue their higher education overseas has always resonated with Indian students. Reason? Professional growth leading to global job opportunities, better paying jobs, and hence, living a better lifestyle.