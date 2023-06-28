Indians can benefit from Canada's new work permit for H-1B US visa holders and their families





The government of Canada is looking to recruit global tech talent, hoping to attract skills and business talent that will ‘create the jobs of tomorrow’.



Sean Fraser, Canada’s minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship (IRCC) launched the country’s first-ever Tech Talent Strategy on Tuesday, outlining ‘aggressive attraction measures’.



As part of the strategy, Canada will create an open work permit stream for US H-1B visa holders, who will be eligible to apply for a Canadian work permit. Moreover, their family members will be able to apply for work and study permits options. This option will be available as early as July 16 and will remain open for a year, or until they receive 10,000 applications.





