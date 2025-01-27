Backstage with Sabyasachi at 25: On the prowl for global markets

While the outside room was decked in glamour and maximalism, signature to the brand, the inner show area featured a simple street set meant to recreate middle-class Calcutta, complete with decaying mint facades and everyday clothes drying on their balconies. In these campaign images, the collection's looks are shot amid quintessential Calcutta.



"Calcutta, a city of patina—where the grandest buildings lie crumbling to the reality of decay, where stories of the rambunctious red-light area of Sonagachi, the sinewy pimps of Kamathipura, the effervescence of marigolds in Mallick Ghat co-exist under the hypnotic and ever-watchful eyes of Goddess Kali—is my ultimate inspiration," Mukherjee says. "As a Bengali, I've had access to this excellent mixing of hedonism with the sophistication of culture. This is the environment I grew up in. It has shaped my consciousness."