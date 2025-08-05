Hyundai India Couture Week 2025: A tapestry of Indian design

Rohit Bal

In a moment steeped in reverence and reflection, Rohit Bal Couture unveiled its much-anticipated collection, Kash-Gul, at the iconic Taj Palace, New Delhi. The evening unfolded as a heartfelt expression- a continuation of his legacy, an evocation of memory, and the mystical elegance that defined the genius of Rohit Bal, one of India’s most visionary and beloved couturiers. In a gesture of remembrance and reverence, Arjun Rampal took the runway, embodying the spirit of a bond woven over decades.

The title, drawn from the lyrical worlds of Kashmir and Gul (flower), served as a symbolic invocation of Bal’s eternal muse: the lush gardens, cultural opulence, and tranquil melancholy of the Valley.

Kash-Gul is a reflection of the soul of Rohit Bal. In every stitch, there’s memory; in every silhouette, a sense of home,” says Fraze Tasnim, Creative Director at Rohit Bal Couture. “This collection honours his deep-rooted love for Kashmir, his poetic vision, and his unyielding belief in craft as legacy.”

The collection featured a restrained yet emotive palette of ivory, black, and deep wine, embodying the mystical elegance that defined his genius.