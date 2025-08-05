In numbers: Gold, silver, mobile bills, airfare to pinch Indian wallets

India’s non-food inflation climbed to a 23-month high of 4.3 percent in June despite a dip in retail inflation in the same month. Inflation for non-food items and services was 4.1 percent in May. Experts say prices of non-food items are likely to stay elevated in the coming months as most segments continue to pass on higher input costs to the consumers. “The rate may not cross 4.5 percent, but will remain in this range,” says Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. Meanwhile, core inflation, at 4.5 percent in June, has steadily risen to its highest since September 2023. India’s overall retail inflation dropped to a six-year low of 2.1 percent in June largely due to a fall in food prices, which slid into deflation for the first time since January 2019.