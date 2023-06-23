US eases H-1B visa restrictions during Modi's visit: What you need to know





Amid significant trade deals and agreements signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit, the US government has also announced new rules for H-1B visa renewals, which will likely benefit thousands of Indians.



Typically, the H-1B visa is issued for three years at a time, as it is a temporary, non-immigrant visa that allows American companies to hire skilled professionals from overseas. Top tech companies use the H-1B for technical positions, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and others. Every year, Indians form the largest cohort of H-1B holders. In 2021, for instance, Indians were issued 74.1 percent of the total 301,616 H-1B visas issued in the year. In 2022, Indians made up nearly 73 percent of the total 4.42 lakh H-1B visa workers.





Who is eligible for the H-1B visa?

The H-1B visa is employer-sponsored and gives the holder non-immigrant status. It is temporary, usually lasting three years

The employer must apply for the visa on behalf of the employee, proving that their occupation and position require specialised knowledge and skills

Professions in engineering, biology, physical sciences, mathematics and business administration are typically awarded H-1B status

Since it is a temporary visa, there is always uncertainty of whether your employer will renew it, and a has been a big cause of stress for Indian professionals in the US

With the new rules, H-1B visa holders can renew their visas within the US itself. Until now, foreign workers would have to exit the country, and in most cases, visit their home country, to get the H-1B visa extension stamp on their passports. This was inconvenient for both the workers as well as their employers, and visa wait times were stretching to as long as two years.The US announcement came just before Modi and President Joe Biden’s bilateral meeting.The US has also agreed to another Indian demand, for changes to the H-1 and L visa processes.“The United States Department of State is going to launch a pilot to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain petition-based temporary work visas later this year, including for Indian nationals, with the intent to implement this for an expanded pool of H-1 and L visa holders,” a senior Biden administration official said, according to a PTI report.“The programme would be eventually broadened to include other eligible categories. It is good for people in India, good for people in the United States, really good for our businesses,” the official added.