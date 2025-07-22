Premiumization in India: Redefining aspiration

The next wave of growth in India is likely to come from premiumization of the mass market, not merely the expansion of an exclusive luxury niche. The most successful brands are those that combine international excellence with localized strategies (e.g., a focus on local craftsmanship), to deliver premium experiences at scale. Premiumization, Indian-style, is about scaling the peaks of aspiration without losing the base of the pyramid. It is a critical and optimistic story of a country where hundreds of millions are eager to live better, and are willing to pay for it, as long as they feel they’re getting their money’s worth.

Premiumization in India isn’t about a select few splurging on ultra-luxury goods, it’s about a broad wave of consumers upgrading their everyday lives. From small towns to metros, an emerging middle class is seeking “value with a premium”: better quality, better experiences, but still at the right price. This first of a two-part series examines the big-picture trends powering India’s premiumization phenomenon, and asks: what does “premium” mean in the Indian context?

Macroeconomic Tailwinds for Premiumization

India’s economic and demographic trajectory is a major tailwind. By 2030, over 500 million Indians will move into the middle- and high-income brackets, with private consumption forecasted to surge from $1.5 trillion in 2018 to $5.7 trillion. Crucially, $2 trillion of that growth is expected to come from consumers trading up to more premium goods and services.

This macro shift is already visible. In food, 25% of incremental spending is expected to go to higher-priced goods; in personal care and beauty, 59% will be directed toward premium products. This shows consumers aren’t just spending more, they’re spending better.

A decade ago, “premium” meant niche products for the elite. That is rapidly changing. India’s middle class, projected to hit 580 million by 2030, is now the core engine of premium consumption. Urbanization and exposure to global lifestyles are accelerating the trend. By 2030, 40% of Indians will live in cities, further expanding access to modern retail and global brands.