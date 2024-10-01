Luxury food players bet big on India's appetite for fine things

Some of the world's most vaunted restaurants, bars and chefs are setting up outlets in the country as it becomes a hotspot for luxury dining and hospitality
It is an unusually wet autumn in the desert. As we drive into Jaipur, the Pink City now turned green, it is an ideal rainy day to stay ensconced inside a palace—albeit a modern one—and read a tome or two about glories gone by.
At the Writers Bar tucked inside the new Raffles hotel that has just opened in the city, designed like a “modern maharani’s” palace, the setting is just right for a day of leisure. Plush bound classics and coffee table books on princely India compete for attention with a showpiece of a bar, and a winding, old-fashioned staircase that takes you up to a tasteful wine library.