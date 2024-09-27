ESG risks can lurk in supply chains, too

Most companies know little of their suppliers' ESG practices. But negative incidents can sway stock prices—and investors should take note
You may know whether the company that makes your smartphone has a reputation for strong environmental and social practices. But what about their suppliers—the ones that make the batteries, microchips, and camera lenses?
It’s not just consumers who are in the dark about these firms. Companies themselves often struggle to collect comprehensive information about their supply-chain partners’ employment practices, regulatory compliance, and environmental sustainability.
[This article has been republished, with permission, from Kellogg Insight, the faculty research & ideas magazine of Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University]