Ubisoft pushes back new 'Assassin's Creed' game to February

The latest instalment of the hugely popular "Assassin's Creed" video game series has been delayed to February instead of coming out in November as planned, its French publisher Ubisoft said Wednesday.
The company also warned that along with lower-than-expected sales for its "Star Wars Outlaws" released in late August, it would fail to meet its financial targets.