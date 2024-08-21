'Black Myth' elates fans and becomes one of China's most successful games

"Black Myth" was released globally on Tuesday and enjoyed one of the best opening days, as measured by the number of players on gaming platform Steam, and sold nearly 1.2 million pre-release copies
Shape-shifting monkeys wielding magic staffs battled giant demons as players worldwide dived into "Black Myth: Wukong", already hailed as one of the most successful Chinese-made video games.
