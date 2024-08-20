Gamescom: Video gamers set for world's biggest trade show

Organisers expect the event, which runs until Sunday in the western city of Cologne, to welcome more than 300,000 people as firms hype forthcoming big releases like "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6"
The world's largest video game trade show, Gamescom, opens its doors on Tuesday in Germany at a sensitive moment for an industry battered by layoffs and studio closures.
Organisers expect the event, which runs until Sunday in the western city of Cologne, to welcome more than 300,000 people as firms hype forthcoming big releases like "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6".