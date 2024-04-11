China and the US reshaping their semiconductor supply chains present both challenges and opportunities for India: Chris Miller

The semiconductor chip war has intensified amid rising geopolitical tensions and strained ties between the US and China. Diversifying the chip supply chain and gaining AI chip dominance have become more important than ever. Currently, most of the world’s chips are designed in the US and manufactured in Asia. The most-sought-after advanced silicon chips are made in Taiwan and South Korea. Over 90 percent comes from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). National security concerns and having the world's best chips have prompted the US to bolster domestic chip production.