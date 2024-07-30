Manish Mehrotra and his 'modern-Indian' legacy

As Mehrotra's collaboration with restauranteur Rohit Khattar ends after 15 years, a pool of new talent will take over Indian Accent, amid EHV International's plans to open nine restaurants this year
It was exactly 15 years ago, on a hot June afternoon that I first met chef Manish Mehrotra, now regarded as India’s most path-breaking chef, the father of ‘modern Indian’ gastronomy.
It was 2009. Bukhara ruled the roast, Varq was the buzz. But in the kitchens of India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, chef Manish Mehrotra, a Thai chef, known to just a few people from his stints at Oriental Octopus at the Habitat and Tamarai in London, was pottering away.
Mehrotra had invited me that afternoon to sample a few new dishes he had invented. Emerging from an ophthalmologist’s appointment, with a pupil so dilated that I could barely open an eye, I walked into Oriental Octopus as Mehrotra brought out his first prototype of what would be Indian Accent food. There was that tamarind seabass, a work-in-progress then, that would become a widely recognised dish soon. A month later, restaurateur Rohit Khattar opened Indian Accent at the Manor in a leafy New Delhi neighbourhood, and the rest as they say is history.