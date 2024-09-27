Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Not jugaad, but a scientific approach to using AR and Gen AI in schools

Not jugaad, but a scientific approach to using AR and Gen AI in schools

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
95 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Sumeet Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Leadership Boulevard, more popularly known as Leadschool, offers a quick update on the company's latest product. Techbook, as they're calling it, is actually a physical textbook, designed and engineered to comprise scannable pages that link up with an AR solution. This opens up a world of interactive content for students, and, alongside an AI-based reading assistant, makes learning a more personalized experience. Mehta hopes to put Techbooks in the hands of 4-5 million students by 2028

Sridhar Vembu

What Zoho is doing in AI? Here's what you should know

Sep 26, 2024
shutterstock_2461090373_BG

The high cost of AI development and what that means for many countries

Sep 25, 2024
AI Infra SM

Understanding Indian startups' mission to build AI infrastructure for all

Sep 25, 2024
Rajesh Ganesan

Rajesh Ganesan at Zoho's ManageEngine on plan for small AI models for IT management

Sep 24, 2024
shutterstock_2269681981_with_logo

Agentic AI: Unpacking the hype cycle, challenges, and opportunities

Sep 24, 2024
USA-QUAD

Quad Summit: Cancer Moonshot and other science and tech initiatives announced

Sep 23, 2024
See More