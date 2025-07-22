Dr. Sylvia Paulig: Leading the future of vision, longevity and human-centered medicine

In an era where the frontiers of medicine are being reshaped by artificial intelligence, precision diagnostics, and longevity science, Dr. Sylvia Paulig stands out as a rare visionary—combining cutting-edge innovation with deeply empathetic care. As the Founder and Medical Director of Paulig Eye & Health, with locations in Berlin and Oberwiesenthal, she has redefined the role of the ophthalmologist from a vision specialist to a full-spectrum diagnostician of human health.

For over three decades, Dr. Paulig has been a trailblazer in retinal diagnostics, glaucoma care, and cataract surgery. But her influence goes far beyond technical mastery. She is the creator of Binovision™, a patented post-cataract approach that restores natural binocular vision without relying on multifocal lenses—a technique that has garnered acclaim for its safety, simplicity, and life-enhancing outcomes.

Her philosophy of care is rooted in the “Body-Eye-Soul” model, which treats the eye as more than a visual organ. To Dr. Paulig, the eye is a diagnostic gateway—revealing early signals of brain aging, emotional stress, vascular risk, and inflammatory burden. Through non-invasive imaging and tear film analysis, her clinic offers a unique kind of predictive medicine: one that is proactive, preventive, and profoundly personal.

This integrated approach is what earned her one of the most prestigious recognitions in 2025—the Healthcare Elite of the Year Award at the Fluxx Awards, held at the Ritz-Carlton in Hong Kong on June 3 & 4, 2025. Her work was celebrated not only for its clinical rigor but for its human impact: transforming vision care into a cornerstone of whole-body wellness and longevity.

Dr. Paulig’s award win was a defining moment in a landmark evening that brought together pioneers from across healthcare, sustainability, science, and innovation. The Fluxx Awards, one of the world’s most forward-thinking honors platforms, are known for spotlighting leaders whose work is bold, impactful, and future-facing.