Parvathi Murali: Engineering sustainability through smart innovation

In an industry historically resistant to change, Parvathi Murali stands out as a transformative force, driving the Power and Utility sector into a smarter, cleaner, and more inclusive future. With more than 15 years of experience, she has emerged as a trailblazer in deploying intelligent energy solutions that are not only operationally efficient but environmentally impactful.

Over the course of her career, Ms. Murali has led over 30 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) projects across the United States and Canada, replacing more than 12 million electric, water, and gas meters. These smart meter deployments have played a critical role in helping utilities reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve resource efficiency, and modernize grid operations. Her work has directly contributed to lowering carbon footprints in major metropolitan regions, aligning utility goals with global climate commitments.

"Every meter we replace is more than a hardware upgrade, it’s a step toward decarbonization and transparency," says Ms. Murali. "The decisions we make today shape the legacy we leave for future generations."

Currently serving as an Advisory Partner at Capgemini, one of the world’s leading technology consulting firms, Ms. Murali brings both strategic leadership and on-the-ground executional insight to large-scale transformation programs. Her expertise lies in bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and practical implementation, with a keen focus on artificial intelligence, digital twins, edge analytics, and customer-centric innovation.

A woman of color navigating the executive corridors of a global consultancy, Ms. Murali has broken barriers and reshaped perceptions in a sector traditionally dominated by male leadership. Her presence on senior leadership teams is not just symbolic, it reflects deep expertise, proven outcomes, and an unwavering commitment to equity and excellence.