Parvathi Murali: Engineering sustainability through smart innovation

Powering sustainable utility innovation through tech and inclusion
In an industry historically resistant to change, Parvathi Murali stands out as a transformative force, driving the Power and Utility sector into a smarter, cleaner, and more inclusive future. With more than 15 years of experience, she has emerged as a trailblazer in deploying intelligent energy solutions that are not only operationally efficient but environmentally impactful.
Over the course of her career, Ms. Murali has led over 30 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) projects across the United States and Canada, replacing more than 12 million electric, water, and gas meters. These smart meter deployments have played a critical role in helping utilities reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve resource efficiency, and modernize grid operations. Her work has directly contributed to lowering carbon footprints in major metropolitan regions, aligning utility goals with global climate commitments.
"Every meter we replace is more than a hardware upgrade, it’s a step toward decarbonization and transparency," says Ms. Murali. "The decisions we make today shape the legacy we leave for future generations."
Currently serving as an Advisory Partner at Capgemini, one of the world’s leading technology consulting firms, Ms. Murali brings both strategic leadership and on-the-ground executional insight to large-scale transformation programs. Her expertise lies in bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and practical implementation, with a keen focus on artificial intelligence, digital twins, edge analytics, and customer-centric innovation.
A woman of color navigating the executive corridors of a global consultancy, Ms. Murali has broken barriers and reshaped perceptions in a sector traditionally dominated by male leadership. Her presence on senior leadership teams is not just symbolic, it reflects deep expertise, proven outcomes, and an unwavering commitment to equity and excellence.
Beyond infrastructure upgrades, Ms. Murali is a strong advocate for technology with purpose. She ensures that digital innovation is aligned not only with utility performance goals but also with broader sustainability and social equity targets. She believes that true transformation is measured not just by operational metrics, but by how well systems serve people and the planet.
Her impact extends across continents. She has been honored with multiple international accolades, including “Technology-Driven Sustainability Expert of the Year” at the Fluxx Awards 2025 in Hong Kong, recognition that validates both her technical leadership and her role as a global ambassador for sustainability-driven transformation
Ms. Murali’s leadership philosophy focuses on empowerment and collaboration. She actively mentors’ women in STEM, leads diversity and inclusion initiatives within her organization, and contributes to policy dialogues around equitable energy transition. “Inclusion isn’t just a checkbox, it’s the foundation for resilience,” she asserts.
Her recent engagements include designing predictive analytics platforms for smart outage management, launching AI-assisted customer experience portals for energy providers, and advising regulatory bodies on the ethical use of machine learning in utility operations. Through each initiative, Ms. Murali demonstrates her ability to translate complex technical concepts into meaningful, measurable outcomes.
Colleagues and clients describe her as thoughtful yet decisive, analytical yet empathetic a leader who balances precision with purpose. She’s known for her ability to simplify complexity, inspire teams across disciplines, and push the boundaries of what’s possible within legacy systems.
Looking ahead, Ms. Murali sees the next frontier of utility transformation rooted in hyper-personalized service models, decentralized energy systems, and AI-enabled demand response frameworks. She’s currently collaborating with municipal utilities to prototype green infrastructure models that blend sustainability with economic inclusion.
Outside of her professional achievements, Ms. Murali is also passionate about building future talent pipelines for the energy sector. She partners with industry networks to develop career pathways for underrepresented professionals in engineering and data science. Her advocacy extends to shaping inclusive hiring practices and fostering a culture where diverse perspectives are not only welcomed but celebrated as essential to innovation.
In recognition of her growing global influence, Ms. Murali has also been invited to participate in cross-industry panels and energy roundtables focused on the intersection of climate action, digital inclusion, and responsible AI adoption. Her contributions to global thought leadership ensure that utilities not only benefit from her expertise in execution but also from her voice in shaping policy, setting ethical standards, and forging collaborations that transcend regional boundaries.
As utilities face the dual pressure of aging infrastructure and mounting climate imperatives, Parvathi Murali isn’t waiting for the future, she’s building it. With a unique blend of technical depth, strategic foresight, and human-centered leadership, she continues to redefine what’s possible in the evolving energy ecosystem.
