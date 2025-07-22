Back office to brain trust: The rise of India's global capability centres

India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are undergoing a profound shift - from service delivery engines to full-fledged hubs of innovation. No longer limited to backend operations or cost arbitrage, India’s GCCs are now architecting cutting-edge technologies for the world’s largest enterprises. As global businesses increasingly turn to India to reimagine the future of work, data, and decision-making, Season 2 of The Data Circle, presented by Forbes India in association with Snowflake, arrives at a pivotal moment.

Why India? Why Now?

India has emerged as the undisputed global hub for GCCs. As of 2024, the country hosts over 1,700 GCCs, employing more than 1.9 million professionals, contributing nearly $64.6 billion to India’s export revenues annually. (Source: NASSCOM's FY 2024 Report)

Over 45% of these centres now hold end-to-end ownership of global product mandates, according to a Bain & Company report, a sharp rise from just 20% a decade ago. Today, India is not just a hub for back-office operations of the world, it’s the central command centre for enterprises, thanks to continuous capacity building in tech and talent as well as strategic executions.

So, what’s driving this evolution? Three major factors: