$1 trillion market cap not just a possibility but a vision for future of startups: Redseer Strategy

The year 2021 was great for Indian startups with record private investments and a whirlwind of public listings. Despite the slowdown in the velocity of IPOs in the subsequent years, we believe this marks the beginning of a wave of upcoming new-age IPOs. We are at the beginning of stage one of a flywheel which is changing the way domestic and international investors view India as a key investment destination.
Now that Indian public bourses are at an all-time high and volatility is low, listing activity has regained momentum. This resurgence encompasses a diverse range of companies, including established SMEs, marquee companies, and crucially, a wave of promising new-age startups.