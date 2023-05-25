From Spain to South Korea, countries that are trying to lure foreign workers





An increasing number of professionals are tempted to embark upon an international experience in order to stand out in the job market. But going the expat route can be costly, especially when it comes to acquiring work permits. However, some destinations offer more advantageous visas to foreign workers than others.





Check out William Russell's ranking of countries with the most attractive work visas:

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Insurance company William Russell has established a ranking of the countries offering the most attractive work permits, taking into consideration various administrative costs. Israel tops the list with an average cost of US$47 for individuals to work there. It is followed by Switzerland and Spain, whose work visas cost US$55 and US$57 respectively. Since January 1, the Spanish-speaking country also offers a specific visa for "digital nomads." This is a one-year residence permit specifically created for digital migrants who are not European citizens. It can be extended for four years, with the possibility of applying for residence in Spain after five years.South Korea and Canada also stand out in the list of countries that issue work visas at low prices. Foreign professionals wishing to work in either of these locations temporarily will pay less than 100 US dollars in order to obtain the precious authorization. Like Spain and about 50 other countries around the world, South Korea has created a visa for digital nomads who want to stay there for several months.Colombia and Mexico are the two countries with the most expensive work visas, with administrative fees of US$297 and US$246 respectively. In comparison, foreign workers wishing to gain work experience in Australia will have to pay US$226. Despite this, the country in Oceania remains one of the most welcoming destinations for foreigners in the world, even though its migration policy is particularly strict.1 - Israel (47 dollars on average)2 - Switzerland (55 dollars)3 - Spain (57 dollars)4- South Korea (65 dollars)5 - Canada (88 dollars)6 - Chile (153 dollars)7 - United States (189 dollars)8 - Australia (226 dollars)9 - Mexico (246 dollars)10- Colombia (297 dollars)