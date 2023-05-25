Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Fifer for Akash Madhwal

Photo of the day: Fifer for Akash Madhwal

By Forbes India
Published: May 25, 2023 12:10:02 PM IST
Updated: May 25, 2023 12:19:57 PM IST

Photo of the day: Fifer for Akash MadhwalAkash Madhwal of Mumbai Indians celebrates with teammates after bowling out Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants (not pictured) during the IPL Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 24, 2023, in Chennai, India. Akash’s five-wicket haul helped Mumbai Indians to register a big win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 eliminator.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
From Spain to South Korea, countries that are trying to lure foreign workers
Out of the woods: How small finance banks staged a smart recovery