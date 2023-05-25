Photo of the day: Fifer for Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal of Mumbai Indians celebrates with teammates after bowling out Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants (not pictured) during the IPL Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 24, 2023, in Chennai, India. Akash’s five-wicket haul helped Mumbai Indians to register a big win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 eliminator.

Image: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images



