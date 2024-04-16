How Australia, Ireland and South Korea are gaining popularity for overseas education

Sparsh Chhattani, 24, preferred going overseas for her postgraduation to fuel her personal growth. It was tempting to cross the seven seas also for crucial factors such as lower tuition fees, higher employability rate and an active lifestyle Down Under. “Overseas education enables you to groom yourself. It makes you more cooperative, ensures you step out of your comfort zone, gets you acquainted with different cultures, and one learns so much about this world,” says Chhattani, who is pursuing her master’s in information technology from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.
The resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh is among a growing tribe of Indian students who are enrolling themselves in global universities in pursuit of quality education and specialised courses.
(This story appears in the 19 April, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)