Democratising Education in India: Breaking barriers and building bridges

While India has many top educational institutions of world standard, like the IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and other top colleges, beyond the first tier, there is a large vacuum in quality higher education opportunities. This is especially true for Tier II and smaller cities and towns. The top institutions offer admission to a fraction of the aspirants who are privileged enough to afford it. With a burgeoning population and a dynamic socio-economic fabric, there is an urgency to bridge the chasm between the academically privileged and the masses and make education accessible and affordable, transcending traditional barriers.
[This article has been published with permission from IIM Bangalore. www.iimb.ac.in Views expressed are personal.]