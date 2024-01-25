Morning buzz: Zee drags Sony to tribunal after merger deal talks collapse, ICRA forecasts India's bank credit growth to be 15 percent for FY24, and more

Life is not a template and neither is mine. Like several who have worked as journalists, I am a generalist in my over two decade experience across print, global news wires and dotcom firms. But there has been one underlying theme in each phase; life gave me the chance to observe and tell a story -- from early days tracking a securities scam to terror attacks and some of India's most significant court trials. Besides writing, I have jumped fences to become an entrepreneur, as an investment advisor -- and also taught the finer aspects of business journalism to young minds. At Forbes India, I also keep an eye on some of its proprietary specials like the Rich list, GenNext and Celebrity lists. An alumnus of Xavier Institute of Communications and H.R College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai, I have worked for organisations such as Agence France-Presse, Business Standard, The Financial Express and The Times of India prior to this.
Zee Entertainment has now approached the NCLT and the Singapore International Arbitration Centre against Sony, for termination of the merger.
Zee drags Sony to tribunal after merger deal talks collapse
The fallout of the Sony-Zee merger collapse continues to be felt. Zee Entertainment has now approached the NCLT and the Singapore International Arbitration Centre against Sony, for termination of the merger. The two parties had been in talks for a month after the deadline lapse in December but failed to arrive at a consensus. Zee, in its filing, has denied the charge of not meeting merger conditions and refuted Sony's termination fee. (Business Standard, Economic Times, Moneycontrol, Reuters India)
ICRA forecasts India's bank credit growth to be 15 percent for FY24
Ratings agency ICRA has revised upwards the banks’ credit growth forecast to 15 percent from an earlier 13 percent, estimating an incremental growth of Rs 20.4-20.9 lakh crore. This is the highest ever level that India’s bank credit would have touched. Most financial institutions and research houses have projected India to remain the fastest growing major economy in the world in the current year and the next, according to a Reuters poll of economists. (Hindu Businessline)
Bain Capital to invest $10 billion in India over the next five years
Bain Capital says it is on track to invest upto $10 billion in India over the next 3 to 5 years, according to its Asia chief David Gross-Loh. Bain has already pumped $2 billion over the last 12 to 18 months into India. The focus of investors has been shifting to India at a time when global economies continue to struggle for growth and market returns are not as positive as predicted earlier. (Economic Times)
Collections from Vodafone Idea improving: Indus Towers
Indus Towers, one of the largest telecom infrastructure companies, says that the dues from cash-strapped Vodafone Idea have been improving. Reports are that Vodafone Idea, one of Indus’s largest customers paid it Rs 300 crore in the December-ended quarter. As on December-end 2023, Vodafone Idea owes Indus Towers about Rs 5,700 crore, for which the tower company has made a provision for doubtful debts. (Financial Express)