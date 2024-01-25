Budget 2024: The long road to fiscal consolidation

The upcoming general elections notwithstanding, the BJP-led government is likely to continue on the fiscal consolidation path when it announces the interim budget on February 1. Unprecedented challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic four years ago pushed the government to shift its goalpost by raising the fiscal deficit target in FY22 to 6.8 percent from 3 percent (see table).
Now, the government aims to reduce the gap between revenue and expenditure to 5.3 percent and 4.5 percent in FY25 and FY26 respectively and seems to be well on course to meet its FY24 commitment to narrow the shortfall to 5.9 percent (see table).