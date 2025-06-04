RBI rate cut: Not a question of 'if' but 'how much'

The Indian economy is in a Goldilocks situation. There is steady economic growth, but not ‘too much’ that could stoke inflation. It is in such times that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet for its bi-monthly credit policy deliberations between June 4 and 6. The general consensus on the street is that the rate-setting panel will deliver a third consecutive repo rate cut of at least 25 basis points while retaining an accommodative stance.

The RBI slashed the repo rate by 50 basis points in the current calendar year to 6 percent, after maintaining status quo since February 2023 at 6.5 percent. It also changed its policy stance from 'withdrawal of accommodation' to 'accommodative' in its April monetary policy meeting.

“We expect the MPC to maintain its focus on supporting the ongoing recovery in the growth momentum,” say economists at Care Ratings. “Falling inflation will give the RBI the flexibility to prioritise growth amid external headwinds.” It expects the MPC to reduce benchmark rates by another 50 basis points in the current fiscal and doesn’t rule out the possibility of a deeper rate cut cycle if growth falters.

Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist, UBS Securities, expects the central bank to slash rates by an additional 50-75 basis points this year given softer inflation. She sees the terminal rate at 5.5 percent. “India's macro stability risks remain relatively contained,” Jain says. “With the global backdrop remaining uncertain, we expect monetary policy to continue to do the heavy lifting to support India's growth momentum.”

In fact, in a report earlier this week, the State Bank of India (SBI) said the MPC could surprise the street with a bigger than expected rate cut: “We expect a 50-basis point rate cut in the June policy as a large rate cut could reinvigorate the credit cycle.” SBI believes cumulative rate cuts in this cycle could be 100 basis points. “Domestic liquidity and financial stability concerns have receded. Inflation is expected to stay within tolerance band,” SBI Research analysts add. “Keeping the domestic growth momentum intact should be the main policy focus and provides the justification of a jumbo rate cut.”