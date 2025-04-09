MPC meeting: RBI turns accommodative, signals future rate cuts despite liquidity concerns

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate-setting panel unanimously voted to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent, and to change its stance to accommodative from neutral. Its message is loud and clear: Unless there are any big economic shocks, going forward, the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) is considering only two options—a status-quo or a rate cut.

“The RBI changed its stance to accommodative from neutral, which was not on expected lines given the global background,” says Murthy Nagarajan, head-fixed income, Tata Asset Management. “RBI seems to be comfortable with currency depreciation in the coming months.”

The April policy announcement mainly seeks to cushion the impact of global spillovers on the domestic economy. The RBI marked down its GDP growth forecast for FY26 by 20 bps to 6.5 percent. In fact, it also reduced its growth estimates for the next four quarters by 10-30 basis points.

The central bank’s fear stem from three key factors. “First and foremost, uncertainty in itself dampens growth by affecting investment and spending decisions of businesses and households,” Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, as he announced the credit policy outcome on April 9. “Second, the dent on global growth due to trade frictions will impede domestic growth.”

Importantly, the higher tariffs announced by the US government will subdue exports. “There are, however, several known unknowns—the impact of relative tariffs, the elasticities of our export and import demand, and the policy measures adopted by the government, including the proposed Foreign Trade Agreement with the USA, to name a few,” the governor added. “These make the quantification of the adverse impact difficult.”