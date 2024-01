Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia in action during the men's doubles semifinal match at the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia. 43-year-old Bopanna created history, becoming the oldest player to achieve World No.1 ranking in men's doubles and reaching the Aus Open men's doubles final after the 17th attempt.

Image: Andy Cheung/Getty Images