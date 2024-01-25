Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Gretchen Morgenson and Josh Rosner on how private equity can plunder the economy

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
31 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Gretchen Morgenson and Joshua Rosner, managing director of Graham Fisher and Co., talk about their book These are the Plunderers: How PE runs and wrecks America. The book is a well-researched critique of how private equity firms in the US that specialise in buying companies, load them with debt and completely squeeze them for profits. The authors talk to Divya Shekhar about the insurance takeover by PE, the lack of transparency in their dealings, and the responsibility of the media while covering PE billionaires.

