  4. Ancient Ayurvedic wisdom to new-age disruption, how 'Made in India' beauty brand Forest Essentials is going global

Ancient Ayurvedic wisdom to new-age disruption, how 'Made in India' beauty brand Forest Essentials is going global

In a rare interview, Forest Essential's founder and chairperson, Mira Kulkarni, a pioneer in luxury Ayurveda, joins Forbes India's Neha Bothra to discuss how she converted her passion for crafting pure Ayurvedic skincare and haircare products into an iconic $1 billion global beauty company. In a candid conversation, Kulkarni shares how her 'extreme fixation with quality' helped her carve a strong niche in India's rapidly growing beauty and personal care industry. "Going global and making an Indian brand comparable in its category to any of the best brands in the w
Published: Apr 17, 2024

