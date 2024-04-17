Ancient Ayurvedic wisdom to new-age disruption, how 'Made in India' beauty brand Forest Essentials is going global

In a rare interview, Forest Essential's founder and chairperson, Mira Kulkarni, a pioneer in luxury Ayurveda, joins Forbes India's Neha Bothra to discuss how she converted her passion for crafting pure Ayurvedic skincare and haircare products into an iconic $1 billion global beauty company. In a candid conversation, Kulkarni shares how her 'extreme fixation with quality' helped her carve a strong niche in India's rapidly growing beauty and personal care industry. "Going global and making an Indian brand comparable in its category to any of the best brands in the w