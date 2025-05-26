Shaping India's Biotech Future - Dr. Debjani Dasgupta, D Y Patil University - Business Lodestones

In this episode of Forbes India Business Lodestones, we spotlight Dr. Debjani Dasguptaâ€”Director, D. Y. Patil University, Navi Mumbai. From pioneering anti-cancer drug research to mentoring future bioscience leaders, Dr. Dasgupta shares her transformative journey of reshaping biotech education and research in India. She talks about building state-of-the-art labs, integrating community outreach into academia, and creating agile, industry-relevant curricula that equip students to solve real-world problems