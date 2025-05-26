Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Shaping India's Biotech Future - Dr. Debjani Dasgupta, D Y Patil University - Business Lodestones

Shaping India's Biotech Future - Dr. Debjani Dasgupta, D Y Patil University - Business Lodestones

In this episode of Forbes India Business Lodestones, we spotlight Dr. Debjani Dasguptaâ€”Director, D. Y. Patil University, Navi Mumbai. From pioneering anti-cancer drug research to mentoring future bioscience leaders, Dr. Dasgupta shares her transformative journey of reshaping biotech education and research in India. She talks about building state-of-the-art labs, integrating community outreach into academia, and creating agile, industry-relevant curricula that equip students to solve real-world problems
BRAND CONNECT | PAID POST
Published: May 26, 2025

More Videos

EP3_teaser

Sneak Peek: Zia Mody on Forbes India PathbreakersÂ Season 3

May 21, 2025
EP2_1200_900

How BIBA became a household brand

Apr 30, 2025
EP1_1200_900

How DTDC plans to turn the tables on VC-backed logistics players

Apr 16, 2025
Amit Gupta SM

Amit Gupta on Yulu's opportunity to ride the quick commerce wave

Mar 25, 2025
Thumbnail Podcast 5

In conversation with Bhawna Bhatnagar of WeFounder Circle

Mar 24, 2025
Thumbnail Podcast 4

In conversation with Zaria Parvez of Duolingo

Mar 19, 2025
More Videos
X