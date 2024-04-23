What business leaders really think about Generative AI

With its potential to transform life as we know it, generative AI (GenAI) has taken the world by storm. Beneath the hype, knowing how people are using the technology and their attitude towards it could help us anticipate its trajectory. A new INSEAD survey of managers and executives across industries and continents may offer some clues.
The survey of some 1,200 INSEAD alumni illustrates that corporate decision-makers and employees alike are embracing the transformative technology. In fact, two out of three respondents were already using it in both their personal and professional lives.
[This article is republished courtesy of INSEAD Knowledge
http://knowledge.insead.edu, the portal to the latest business insights and views of The Business School of the World. Copyright INSEAD 2023]