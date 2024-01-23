How Web3 and AI will transform finance

Since the birth of ChatGPT, writing summaries from long reports or crafting personalised emails have become a thing of the past for many people. One year on, the ability of generative AI (GenAI) to extract and synthesise data and sentiments from massive volumes of data has made complex information more accessible than ever before. It is now also possible to tailor one-to-one online customer interactions at scale, from product search to purchase.
[This article is republished courtesy of INSEAD Knowledge
http://knowledge.insead.edu, the portal to the latest business insights and views of The Business School of the World. Copyright INSEAD 2023]