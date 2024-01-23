Madan Padaki on philanthropy and entrepreneurship as engines of socioeconomic change

In this episode, tech entrepreneur Madan Padaki discusses his journey from founding MeritTrak to the Head Held High Foundation and OneBridge. The foundation is a non-profit organisation that focuses on training rural youth and has touched the lives of some 30,000 youth over the last 15 years. Padaki also talks about how he sees philanthropy and entrepreneurship as two faces of a coin — with the former well suited to boost the capabilities of large numbers of India's youth and the latter acting as an engine to generate economic opportunities for the same young people