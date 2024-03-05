How generative AI is changing Infosys from within

Infosys CTO Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar offers his views on how artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the company and the IT services industry. Tarafdar, who's also a senior vice president and the head of the strategic technology group at Infosys, explains how becoming an “AI-first” company back-to-back with adapting to the “cloud-first digital transformation” in the industry is changing Infosys from within. Edited excerpts.
Q. You recently teamed up with Infosys Knowledge Institute to study the AI opportunity. What were your top findings?
Over the past two years, our focus at Infosys has been on transforming into an AI-first organisation. This journey encompasses three main pillars: Reimagining client work by embedding AI into services, incorporating AI into our workspace for applications, energy and water management, and transforming our workforce into an AI-first entity.