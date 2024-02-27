Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Rafee Tarafdar at Infosys on how AI is changing the company from within

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
68 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer at Infosys, talks about what generative AI might mean for the future of the IT services industry. Rafee, who's also a senior vice president and the head of the company's strategic technology group, explains how becoming an "AI first" company, back-to-back with adapting to the "cloud-first" transformation in the industry, is changing Infosys from within, even as it helps customers implement and benefit from generative AI applications

