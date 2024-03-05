Forbes India 30 Under 30: The ones to watch out for

B2B

Clean Energy & Climate Change

Consumer Tech

Design

Digital Content Creators

Ecommerce & Retail

Education

Enterprise Technology

Entertainment

Fashion

Food And Hospitality

Health Care

Music

Sports

(This story appears in the 23 February, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)

ShipGlobal is a cross-border logistics platform that enables Indian MSMEs, ecommerce sellers and D2C brands to ship products across the globe. Co-founded in 2022, the venture raised $2.5 million in a seed funding from InfoEdge Ventures in November 2023. In two years, the team has grown to 110 people spread across 15 offices in India, and has shipped over half a million packages to over 120 countries.Founded in 2018, WeVOIS Labs is a waste management startup building technology tools for sanitation workers. “Inefficient and unreliable collection of waste leads to more than 70 percent of it not being properly processed,”says Vashistha. They have developed a navigation application for drivers, real-time surveillance of vehicles, and AI-based scheduling. They charge a monthly fee for every household from the government and other businesses for their technology and services. Their solution has increased waste collection efficiency from 40 percent to 95 percent.Gurugram-based The Little Farm handcrafts farm fresh pickles, superfoods, spices and more. Siblings Aditya and Niharika Bhargava pumped in up to ₹20 lakh from their savings to start the venture. The startup had raised funding from angels and 100x VC.Delhi-based Nori Narrative is an all-women-led design practice working at the convergence of architecture with other creative disciplines like art, technology, narratives and experiences. Their dedication to breaking conventions earned them recognition from DesignXDesign & Alliance Française and they were chosen among the top 20 emerging design practitioners in India under the age of 35 in 2023.An industrial and system design graduate from IIT-Delhi, with experience in innovation, strategy, venture building and social impact projects, Ranjan, along with Nachiket Kiran Thakur, co-founded Onpery®, a wellness brand, offering proprietary reusable menstrual products, including menstrual cups, reusable sanitary pads, and a proprietary wellness literacy novel series on all types of discharges, children’s safety and empathy management.For the last eight years, chef, entrepreneur and content creator Saloni Kukreja has been working in the culinary field, writing about food and creating content and recipes across cuisines. Her curiosity for food and flavour pushed her to pursue a Diploma in Culinary Arts and Pastry from the Northwest Culinary Academy in Vancouver, Canada. In her culinary journey, Kukreja has worked with brands such as Godrej, Nestlé, Swiggy, Zomato, Coca-Cola, L’Oreal, Maybelline, Cadbury and more. In early 2023, she launched Indu Ice Cream, a unique palette of ice creams and sorbets made with local ingredients as a homage to Indian roots and flavours. She also appeared on MasterChef India Season 7 as a guest judge for a special episode and has appeared on Fox with chef Gary Mehigan for a cooking show.Kaji is a fourth-generation textiles entrepreneur, while Knya makes performance apparel such as functional scrubs and aprons for medical professionals. It sells through its website, app, physical stores, direct to hospitals and online marketplaces. Knya claims to have sold to over 2 lakh medical professionals and over 1,000+ institutes.Including CEO Sanskriti Dawle (32), all the co-founders are graduates from BITS Pilani, Goa, and started working on this product while in college, and later developed it into ‘Annie’, a multi-modal learning method (using audio and braille) for the visually impaired. “For all of us, working on something that has tangible social impact has been a key factor, and we also wanted it to be a good technical challenge,” says Dilip Ramesh, co-founder and CTO of Thinkerbell Labs, established in 2016. It has raised three rounds of funding, totalling a little less than $1 million dollars. It operates in India, US, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. In India, Annie has been deployed at 130 centres with 50-plus customers, which includes government departments and schools, NGOs, schools and individual donors. It plans to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, and increase product capacities to reach a larger audience.An entrepreneur since 18, he founded NimbusPost in 2019. The company attempts to bridge the gap between ecommerce sellers and courier partners, offering more than 27 national and international courier partners on a single platform. Sellers can ship to some 29,000 pin codes in India and 196 countries, according to Jain.Asoftware engineer, she is a rising star in the world of open-source software, and in particular with respect Kubernetes. She’s also credited with building a strong community of opensource engineers in India. She was named to an 11-member technical oversight committee of the influential Cloud Native Computing Foundation and chaired a global conference, KubeCon, last year.He made a well-received debut in 2022 with Anvita Dutt’s, and in 2023, was appreciated for his performance in. He also appeared in the high school comedy. His next project is alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Pooja Kaul’s. Babil, who is the son of late actor Irrfan Khan and actor-writer Sutapa Sikdar, has shown promise with his projects so far, and has an interesting lineup of work ahead.The founder and creative director of the Jaipur-based homegrown label The Loom Art is dedicated to reviving the ancient crafts of handloom weaving techniques and embroidery in a fast fashion dominated world. In addition, she is providing a platform to the artisans to come together and co-create. In 2022, Aarushi Kilawat added TLA Jewels as an extension to her product range. Recently, her Indian wear brand TARO was one of the finalists at the Elle Graduate Awards in the Indian Wear Category.Singhal works at private equity fund BanyanTree Finance, and was asked to lead operations for an investee company Nirula’s. In 2021, Singhal pivoted it from a legacy icecream brand to a multi-cuisine food chain with standardisation across outlets. She reworked recipes to include 100 percent meat in their patties, and pure dairy ice creams without palm oil. From a Delhi-NCR-only brand with 74 outlets, Nirula’s is now a multi-city brand with 175-plus outlets.In 2022, she also led a strategy to align Nirula’s with Gen Z by developing a healthy menu and launched the menu under Café Healthy High, a sister brand, which now adds ₹1 crore to the top line.His app helps improve the brain’s performance through what the company says are curated neuro-science-backed meditations, workouts, journals, and stories. Level Supermind has managed over 800,000 downloads and was awarded Google Play Best of 2023.Lisa Mishra is an Indian-American singer who rose to fame with her rendition of the hit Bollywood song ‘Tareefan’. Mishra’s passion for music is representative in her voice which captivates the audience and leaves them wanting for more. She has made a name for herself in the Bollywood music industry with her songs in films such asand, among others. Mishra has over 18 lakh monthly listeners on Spotify.At 19, Esha Singh is India’s latest shooting sensation, winning four medals—one gold and three silvers—at the Asian Games. It’s the highest medals tally for a woman Indian shooter at the Games. Recently, she earned herself a spot at the Paris Olympic Games by winning another gold at the Asian Olympic qualifier in Jakarta.