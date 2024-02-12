How Infosys, TCS might benefit as enterprises move to sunset legacy apps using AI

India's top IT companies might benefit as their biggest customers look to finally sunset legacy applications that are only being maintained for the critical data they hold. Enterprises with thousands of applications have marked one in ten as 'end of life,' the consultancy ISG, notes in a recent analysis. In just Asia Pacific, which lags the US in generative AI investments, companies are expected collectively spend some $3.4 billion over the next year, Infosys estimates in a recent report